Chichester Festival for Music, Dance & Speech begins this week

The 62nd Chichester Festival for Music, Dance & Speech gets underway this weekend.

Chairman Jenie Pressdee said: “The festival will begin on Saturday, February 4 with guitar classes at the Regis School of Music in Bognor Regis and speech and drama and musical theatre classes will be held at Central School, Orchard Street, Chichester all day on February 4 and 5.

“The adjudicator for speech and drama and musical theatre Barry Prince is highly experienced and has worked all over the world as an examiner and British Federation adjudicator and has recently returned from Hong Kong. He is very pleased to visit the Chichester Festival for Music, Dance & Speech for the first time.

“Adult singing classes will also take place on February 4 at Christ Church, Old Market Avenue in Chichester.”

Jenie added: “The Festival will finish with an evening concert at Westbourne House School on Sunday, March 26 which will highlight the very best of performances from all sections including dance, singing, pianoforte, brass, orchestras, woodwind, speech and drama and musical theatre. The dance section which runs during half-term week starting on Saturday, February 18 will this year take place at Ormiston Six Villages Academy, Westergate.”

Jenie added: “I am delighted that we have received similar numbers of entries to that of 2016 and look forward to welcoming all the candidates, their spectators and supporters of the festival once again.”

Full details on cfmds.org.uk.

