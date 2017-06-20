Bognor date for Gulliver's Travels

Following a successful 2016 season, the musical theatre joint honours company at the University of Chichester presents the premiere of a new musical version of Gulliver’s Travels.

It will be produced by Andrew Wright and directed by Jake Smith with musical direction from Ed Court and choreography by James Berkery.

Andrew said: “Gulliver’s Travels is a new musical work encompassing all four parts of Jonathan Swift’s classic novel. From the tiny inhabitants of Lilliput and the giants of Brobdingnag to the flying Island of Laputa and the serene horses of Houyhnhnmland, the adventure-loving Gulliver sets off an epic journey that thrusts him on a path of self-discovery and transforms his view of the world. 350 years since Swift’s birth, Chris Chambers (book and lyrics) and Andy Rapps (music) applaud and celebrate his satirical genius by bringing his most famous work to the stage, a story that has resonated profoundly through the centuries and continues to inspire.”

Final-year student Matthew Headon said: “I was over the moon to be cast in the lead role of Gulliver. I’ve literally just finished my studies and not only am I lucky enough to play the lead, but it is also a world premiere. Not many students get to put that on their CV a month after leaving university. I am beyond excited to be involved in, what I’m sure is going to be, an incredible experience.”

Gulliver’s Travels performs at The Alexandra Theatre, Belmont Street, Bognor Regis, PO21 1BL on June 22 and 23 at 7.30pm and June 24 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Tickets at www.alexandratheatre.co.uk or on 01243 861010.