Barns Green Players offer songs and surprises in Dick Whittington

Dick Whittington will be this year’s Barns Green Players pantomime.

Spokesman Nigel Currie said: “Dick and his beloved cat are travelling to London. Luckily they’re coming from the north of England so they don’t need to use Southern Rail!

“Cast members from the Barns Green Players have been hard at work rehearsing and preparing another great show full of fun and surprises.

“Every aspect of this year’s show has once again been done by members of this highly-talented group including the writing, musical and dance arrangements, lighting and sound, costumes, scenery and painting.

“There will be a total of six shows performed over two weekends in the Barns Green Village Hall.

“The shows will be on Friday, January 13 (evening), Saturday 14 (afternoon and evening), Friday 20 (evening), and Saturday 21 (afternoon and evening).”

Director Neale Francis said: “We have a great cast and a cracking show for you to look forward to. Dick Whittington is one of the traditional pantomimes but we have quite a few twists and surprises lined up this year. Our Dick Whittington lives for music and is writing his own musical so there will be lots of singing and dancing for you to enjoy.

“The backstage crew have been sawing and hammering, painting and sewing to make all the sets and costumes which will all lead to what I’m sure will be a production that all age groups will enjoy.

“The afternoon performances are particularly suitable for the very youngest children. There are singalongs and sweets for the kids and opportunities for the audience to join in with the fun.

“For the evening performances, there is a licensed bar serving a variety of alcoholic and soft drinks as well as sweets. The afternoon performances begin at 2pm and evening performances at 7.30pm.”

Tickets cost £11 for adults and £8 for children. All tickets on both Saturday evenings are £11.

There is a special price of just £8 for all tickets on Friday, January 13.

Neale added: “We look forward to welcoming you for some great fun and entertainment.”

Tickets are available from the box office on 01403 731566 or through www.barnsgreenplayers.co.uk.

