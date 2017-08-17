Ariel students enjoy acting workshop with West End star Oliver Tompsett

Ariel was delighted to welcome West End actor Oliver Tompsett to Burgess Hill when he ran a special day-long workshop called Acting Through Song.

Oliver, whose West End credits include Wicked, We Will Rock You and Guys and Dolls, was a great mentor and tutor for Ariel’s older students who were all keen on developing their musical theatre skills and injecting more emotion and acting skills into their performances.

The day involved each participant selecting and singing a solo, which was then critiqued by Oliver, who spent time individually with every student in addition to group activities.

All the students found the day a lot of fun and very useful in terms of developing their abilities. Exercises like these are particularly helpful for anyone who is considering applying for drama school or who would like to work as a professional actor.

Ariel principal Erin Sheehan said: “Students were focussed and keen to learn as many new skills as possible from Oliver. They took on board all the advice given to them and by the end of the day the development I witnessed in each of their performances was astounding.”

Ariel’s drama academies offer free trials for prospective students aged four to 19. There is no audition process. Places are available at the Crawley, Haywards Heath and East Grinstead academies and short waiting lists are in place at Burgess Hill and Steyning.

Call 01444 250407 or visit www.arielct.co.uk.

