Angela Barnes leads Grasshopper comedy night

Comedy Beats are back at The Grasshopper in Crawley on Friday, November 3 for their regular monthly outing.

Spokesman Mark Coxon said: “We have been putting shows on in this venue every month since March and the club is really gaining momentum now. The last three months have seen the audience size rise to an average of about a 100 and we feel like we are beginning to build something really special.

“Our aim since we started the company has been to create a comedy club in Crawley that has line ups that would rival all the major clubs in the country. I have been a comedian for the last twenty years and for too long the people of Crawley and the surrounding areas have had to travel to London or Brighton to see a show with quality acts from start to finish. Word is getting round town now that you don't have to go any further than Tilgate to see a great night of comedy.

“We have already had the likes of Simon Evans, Bob Mills, Lee Hurst and Zoe Lyons down to the gig, but it's not just about the comics with a higher profile. Because I have worked in comedy for so long I know a lot of really good comedians from the circuit. The landlord at The Grasshopper has been so impressed that he has booked us to put shows on right the way up to July 2018, so we must be doing something right.

“This month's show features Angela Barnes, it will be her first show for Comedy Beats and we are really looking forward to it. I have been trying to get her down to one of our gigs for ages but her diary is booked up so far in advance it has taken until now to get her.

“In 2011 she won the BBC New Comedy Award, since then her career has gone from strength to strength. Apart from numerous TV appearances that include the BBC's Mock The Week, Russell Howard's Good News and Dave's As Yet Untitled, she has also made appearances on Stand Up for the Week and Radio 4's The News Quiz. I was gigging with her last weekend and she is in top form.

“Opening the show is another Comedy Beat's debutante Joe Rowntree. Every year a handful of new acts come through who immediately make an impact on the circuit. I remember seeing him years ago and thinking this guy has really got it .His TV Credits include Dave's One Night Stand, I suppose the best way to describe him is as a madcap storyteller. He has bundles of energy and enthusiasm and is the perfect act to open a show.

“The closing act is the wonderful Sean Meo. A veteran of the British comedy scene he won The Time Out Comedian of the year way back in 1998 and is still widely regarded as one of the finest comedians and writers on the circuit. A regular closing act at the Comedy Store, he has over 30 television credits to his name including Tonight at the London Palladium. He is known for his deadpan delivery of sharp one liners and astute observations. To bring an act like Sean down to Crawley was exactly why we started putting shows on in the first place, I am really excited about having him.

“Compering the evening is the lovable Barry Castagnola. This will be his sixth show for us. It would have been more but he had to take some dates out because he is currently on tour supporting Greg Davies. He is a warm, friendly and engaging host who quickly puts the audience at ease. He has strong improvisational skills and generally mixes it up with gags, storytelling and audience interaction. With Barry at the helm I know it will be a great gig.

“The show is at The Grasshopper in Tilgate, Crawley on Friday the 3rd of November. Doors open at 7.00 and the comedy begins at 8.00. Tickets can be bought for £10 in advance either from the venue or online by visiting www.ComedyBeats.com. Alternatively they can be purchased on the night for £15.”