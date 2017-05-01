Railway talk will close the season

Railways, past and present, will be the subject of the next talk at Beeding and Bramber Local History Society.

Bill Gage, the county archivist at West Sussex Record Office in Chichester, with his expert knowledge of railways in the area and former railways, will be presenting an illustrated talk.

The former Bramber Railway Station, for example, was situated adjacent to the current Bramber Castle roundabout on the A283. This stretch of the A283 follows the course of the former Shoreham to Horsham railway.

Mr Gage will be including a film clip entitled Going off the Rails.

During 46 years working for the record office, Bill has arranged three major exhibitions, co-authored a book, also entitled Going off the Rails, given countless talks and even arranged a tour of the old trackbed of the Selsey Tram.

With the assistance of the film archive, he has produced three DVDs of archival railway film, entitled Southern Steam, and to date 20,000 copies have been sold.

The meeting will be held on Wednesday at 7.45pm in the Village Hall, High Street, Upper Beeding. Entry is £3 to non-members.

This will be the society’s last meeting until after the summer, when it meets again on September 6.