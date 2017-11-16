West Sussex Philharmonic Choir brings glorious music to St Mary’s, Horsham

The West Sussex Philharmonic Choir offers an evening of glorious music in the beautiful setting of St Mary’s Church, Horsham, on Saturday, November 18 (7.30pm).

Vivaldi’s Gloria, one of sacred music’s most joyful and uplifting works, forms the centrepiece of this festive concert.

Originally written in 1715 for the choir of the famous girls’ orphanage in Venice where the composer worked, nowadays it is mainly performed by mixed choirs, and is a firm favourite among concert-goers and singers alike.

The other main choral item on the programme is Saint-Saëns’ Oratorio de Noël, which was first performed in Paris on Christmas Day in 1858. Though less well known and less widely performed, it is a beautiful piece of music with simple, haunting melodies and a moving organ accompaniment.

Sandwiched in time between these two works is Mozart’s brief masterpiece, Ave verum corpus, one of his best-loved choral pieces.

There will also be a musical interlude featuring Debussy’s ‘Danse sacrée et profane’ for harp and small orchestra, led by the choir’s music director Stephen Hope.

The West Sussex Philharmonic Choir is now in its 40th anniversary season. The choir has about 75 members, and regularly hosts ‘Come and Sing’ workshops. New voices are always welcome.

To find out more about the choir and forthcoming concerts, visit www.westsussexphilharmonicchoir.org.uk.

Tickets cost £14 (students £7) and are available on the door.

Tickets are also available from Horsham Piano Centre, Waterstones, or The Candy Box in Horsham.

