West End singer Tabitha Webb visits Burgess Hill

A classical singer and musical theatre star is set perform in Burgess Hill this month.

Tabitha Webb has captivated audiences with roles in The Phantom of the Opera and Les Misérables.

Now, she’s bringing her singing skills to a special Live Music & Arts Café, organised by The Point Church, on Sunday, January 29.

The visit coincides with the church’s four weeks of special services, which focus on providing free arts and musical events, along with a café, for people who want to try church in the New Year.

The Live Music & Arts Café runs until February 5 and finishes with a guest visit from an illusionist from the Magic Circle.

Reverend Will Kemp, Vicar at The Point, said: “The music is going to be superb, the art creative and diverse, and we have some fascinating people coming to join us.”

He continued: “Tabitha comes fresh from her lead role as Christine in Phantom of the Opera in the West End. It will be great to hear about her life, her work and her faith and, of course, we can’t wait to hear her sing.”

See the full programme at thepointchurch.co.uk. Each Sunday starts at 10.30am and is at St Paul’s College, Burgess Hill. An Alpha course (a nine-week introduction to Christianity) starts on February 2.

