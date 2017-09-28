Warnham concert to raise church funds

St Margaret’s in Warnham is once again the venue for an evening of ‘ravishing’ music.

Spokeswoman Jo Browse said: “On Saturday, September 30, at 7.30pm, women’s chamber ensemble Cantilena will present a programme of works including Haydn’s beautiful St Aloysii Mass, accompanied by the Cantilena strings.

“The concert is the third in this year’s series Music at St Margaret’s, which aims to entertain with an interesting and varied selection of musical events while raising vital funds for the church.”

The Rev Jules Barnes, priest-in-charge of St Margaret’s, has launched a Back to Black campaign in an effort to get Warnham Church onto a firmer financial footing.

Jules said: “We have already enjoyed a summer of immensely enjoyable morning recitals and are now looking forward to Cantilena’s accomplished and harmonious singing. Come and enjoy, at the same time as supporting the work of the church here in our community.”

Tickets £12 at the door or in advance from admin@warnhamchurch.co.uk or 01403 265041.

