Tribute concert celebrates Simon and Garfunkel at Chequer Mead, East Grinstead

The Simon and Garfunkel Story offers a 50th anniversary celebration at Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, on Saturday, May 27 (01342 302000).

Spokesman Dean Elliott said: “Has it really been 50 years since the most successful folk-rock duo of all time recorded their first number-one hit single ‘The Sound of Silence’?

“Following its West End success at the Leicester Square Theatre, London, The Simon and Garfunkel Story is currently the biggest and most successful number-one international touring theatre show celebrating the lives and career of folk-rock sensation Simon and Garfunkel.

“Featuring a full cast of talented West End actor-musicians, The Simon and Garfunkel Story takes you back through the groovy times of the 1960s. It tells the story of both Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel from their humble beginnings as rock ’n’ roll duo Tom and Jerry, right through their massive success, dramatic break-up and finishing with a stunning recreation of the 1981 Central Park reformation concert.

“Using a huge projection screen, the show features 1960s photos and film footage while a full live band perform all their hits, including Mrs Robinson, Cecilia and Bridge Over Troubled Water.”

