Talented Sussex musicians compete for £1,000 bursary in Chailey and Haywards Heath

Thirteen talented young Sussex musicians will be pulling out all the stops as they compete for a place in the finals of the Coro Nuovo Young Musician of the Year.

Now in its second year, the competition is open to singers and instrumentalists aged between 18 and 25 who are about to begin or are currently studying at one of the UK’s leading conservatoires.

The winner will receive a bursary of £1,000 to help support them through college.

Saxophone player Hannah Corcoran was the first to take the title in 2016.

She said: “The bursary has helped me in so many ways. The publicity after the event was great for raising my profile as a performer in Sussex and my home town of Brighton. I put the bursary money towards a new soprano saxophone, which I used in a recent Coro Nuovo concert!”

The 13 hopefuls will be whittled down to four at a first-round audition taking place at 1.15pm on Sunday, June 4, at St Peter’s Church, Chailey, to which the public is invited.

The finalists will go on to take part in Coro Nuovo’s Music and Monarchy concert on Sunday, July 16, at the Ascension Church in Haywards Heath when the winner will be announced.

Kate Kent, chairman of Coro Nuovo, said: “We have been amazed by the quality of the bursary applications we have received this year. It has been an incredibly-hard job selecting the 13 Coro Nuovo Young Musician semi-finalists, and it will be even harder choosing the finalists!”

