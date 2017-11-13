Steps, Aqua and Blue set to perform at Ardingly

Steps have returned to claim their pop crown once again.

The top-selling British group have announced a huge summer outdoor tour – Grandslam 2018: Summer of Steps – as part of their 20th anniversary celebrations.

The high-energy music stars are set to perform at outdoor venues all over the UK, including the South of England Centre, Ardingly, on Saturday, June 30, 2018.

They will be joined by special guests Aqua and the boy band Blue.

Steps first broke on to the pop scene in 1997 and their debut single ‘5,6,7,8’ achieved record-breaking success.

The band, who became well-known for their lively dance performances, colourful costumes, and a refreshing take on pop tunes, went on to achieve an unbroken run of 14 Top 5 singles (including three number-ones), two four-time Platinum albums and one five-time Platinum album.

During their career, until their break in 2001, they notched up 20 million in record sales and seven sold-out arena tours.

A decade later, the band decided to reunite, shooting to Number 1 with their 2011 hits compilation ‘The Ultimate Collection’, and selling out their 20-date Ultimate Tour.

In 2017, to mark their 20th anniversary, Steps brought out their album Tears on the Dancefloor, which achieved Silver status in just three weeks, and announced their indoor winter 2017 Party on the Dancefloor Tour.

Steps said: “We can’t wait to play outdoors across the UK next summer following on from our sold-out Party on the Dancefloor arena tour this winter.

“The appetite for Steps has never been stronger and we are thrilled to continue performing throughout next year.

“We promise to deliver a massive party at our summer gigs.

“Bring your family and bring your friends – we cannot wait to see you there!”

Visit www.southofenglandeventcentre.co.uk to find out more.

