Stellar names added to line-up for this Summer's Sussex Love Supreme Jazz Festival 2017

The Jacksons (50th anniversary show), Gregory Porter, Laura Mvula, Robert Glasper and many more join Herbie Hancock and George Benson on line-up for 5th edition of UK’s only greenfield jazz festival

Following on from the recent announcements that jazz superstars George Benson and Herbie Hancock are lined up to perform at this year’s Love Supreme Jazz Festival, the organisers have released details of the next wave of acts confirmed for the event.

Taking place from June 30th – July 2nd, Love Supreme celebrates the very best music from across the jazz, soul and R&B spectrum and will this year present performances from Motown legends The Jacksons, who are marking their 50th anniversary with a world tour, the multi-platinum-selling Gregory Porter, Laura Mvula, who returns to the festival following her main stage performance in 2014, the Grammy-winning Robert Glasper Experiment, Brit Award-nominated vocalist Nao and Canadian trailblazers Bad Bad Not Good.

Set against the backdrop of Glynde Place in East Sussex, Love Supreme has continued to grow in popularity over the last five years thanks to its unique programme, which features a combination of international stars, jazz legends and rising star acts from across the globe, and this year will see jazz-funk duo Yussef Kamaal, fiery US trumpeter Christian Scott and no less than three projects from saxophonist and bandleader Shabaka Hutchings - Shabaka & the Ancestors, Sons of Kemet and the Mercury-nominated Comet is Coming - lineup alongside the likes of Lee Fields, Hot 8 Brass Band, Jordan Rakei, Clare Teal, Mammal Hands, Makaya McCraven, Michael Wollny, Charenee Wade and many more.

Additional names will be announced in due course. The full line-up to date is as follows:

Herbie Hancock

George Benson

The Jacksons, 50th Anniversary Show

Gregory Porter

Laura Mvula

Bad Bad Not Good

Nao

Robert Glasper Experiment

St Paul & The Broken Bones

Christian Scott

Hot 8 Brass Band

Jordan Rakei

Comet is Coming

Sons of Kemet

Yussef Kamaal

Lee Fields & The Expressions

Michael Wollny Trio

Clare Teal

Mammal Hands

Shabaka & the Ancestors

Makaya McCraven

Charenee Wade

Michael Janisch Paradigm Shift

Ashley Henry Trio

