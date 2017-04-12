Spice Girls themed show starts its tour at Crawley

WANNABE – The Spice Girls Show is the first major tour of a Spice Girls themed theatre show and is arriving in Crawley this autumn.

The 90s have been coming back with a bang over the past few years. Take That have a new album, new musical and Gary Barlow had his own TV show ‘Let it Shine’; Steps have regrouped for another tour and another new album; The Big Reunion has seen the rise of Five, Atomic Kitten and A1; and even the Spice Girls themselves are coming back for a concert in Hyde Park this summer.

Formed in 1994, The Spice Girls got the World’s attention with their debut single WANNABE, released on 7th July 1996. The single went on to become one of the best selling singles of all time, topping the charts in 37 countries and selling over 6 million copies Worldwide.

The Spice Girls and their ‘girl power’ defined a generation, becoming pop icons for many children, teenagers and adults at the time.

Now, 21 years after the 1st single launch, the fun filled, high octane Spice Girls concert ‘WANNABE’ opens its doors.

WANNABE has been building it’s success for 10 years, travelling the World, performing all of the power group’s biggest hits.

This popular tribute to Scary, Posh, Ginger, Baby & Sporty Spice will be bringing their full concert tour to theatres all over the country this year, starting with The Hawth in Crawley on the 3rd September.

Representing the band, Anna Slater said: “We’re all obsessed with 90s music and we wanted to make a big splash with this huge concert tour. We’re creating the ultimate girls night out and who doesn’t know the words to Spice Up Your Life or Stop?!”

The hits just keep coming from this show with songs including Viva Forever, 2 Become 1, Who Do You Think You Are and a newly arranged medley covering the girls solo careers from Never Be The Same Again (Mel ‘Sporty’ C) to the unforgettable It’s Raining Men (Geri ‘Ginger’ Halliwell).

For tickets go to The Hawth Crawley’s website.