Slideshow: 60,000 festival goers flock to Victorious Festival in Portsmouth to enjoy some of the UK’s top acts in the sun

Now in its fifth year, the award winning Victorious Festival has grown from strength to strength since beginning in the Portsmouth Dockyards in 2013.

With over 10 different stages to choose from, and set in the stunning location of Southsea Common, the festival boasts a whole array of entertainment for families and festival goers of all ages.

KT Tunstall

The festival saw musical performances from KT Tunstall, Slaves, Band of Skulls, Franz Ferdinand, Raye, Olly Murs, Rita Ora and many more. From the main ‘Common’ stage, all the way through to the acoustic and seaside stages, there was something for everyone at all times of the weekend.

Belinda Munro, of Littlehampton, stated: “it’s absolutely brilliant, I’ve never been before and I had absolutely no idea it was such a huge event!”

The usually bustling Clarence Esplanade which ran through the middle of the site was completely closed off, allowing room for a vibrant street market full of food, drink, clothes and various other quirky stands.

With highs of 26 degrees Celsius, the festival luckily stayed dry and warm for the entire weekend. With a gentle sea breeze coming off the South coast and not a cloud in the sky, the site looked stunning with the glistening water in the background.

Repeating-attendee Neil, from Kent, said: “We travel down to Victorious every year without fail. There’s always so much to do, it’s terrific.”

Jo, from Purbrook, said: “You’ll catch me here every year, come rain or shine. I love it!”

The event continues to grow year on year, with organisers said to be looking into the possibility of on-site camping in the near future.

Early bird tickets are available already for 2018 here, and you can keep up with all the latest information of the festival on social media at @VictoriousFest.