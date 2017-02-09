Rising Sussex blues stars Catfish unleash their latest album

Sussex blues band Catfish have just released their new album.

Broken Man, the group’s second record, is available to buy now and offers a stirring and memorable collection of contemporary blues numbers.

From the title track’s epic prog vibe to the stripped back and soulful ballad ‘Part as Strangers’, the album is mostly made up of original tunes.

The only exception is the band’s version of Foy Vance’s ‘Make It Rain’, which has become a firm favourite for them to play live.

The band broke onto the blues scene in January 2015 with their debut album ‘So Many Roads’ going straight to number one in the IBBA blues airplay charts.

Since then the four-piece have gained a reputation for their superb live performances and have played at several major blues festivals across the country.

The band features Kevin Yates on drums, Dusty Bones on bass, Paul Long on keys and Paul’s son, the 22-year-old blues master Matt on lead guitar. Last year the musicians received three nominations in the British Blues Awards 2016 – Band of the Year, Young Artist of the Year for Matt Long and Keyboard Player of the Year for Paul Long.

Paul won the keyboards category and Matt was runner up in his category.

Catfish have gained a particularly strong following in West Sussex, having won Horsham’s Battle of the Bands Covers competition in 2015 with a dazzling set. They also played a crowd-pleasing victory gig at the 2016 Battle of the Bands.

To find out more about the band, or to buy a copy of Broken Man, visit www.catfishbluesband.co.uk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.