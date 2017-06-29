REVIEW: Musical joy for all ages as Kidenza goes on a trip around the world

Kidenza, Brighton Road Baptist Church, Horsham

Children were clapping, stamping, dancing and throwing their arms in the air to answer questions and join in the fun when Kidenza returned to town with their latest concert at the weekend.

This small but perfectly formed orchestra delights in inspiring its young audiences, injecting a spark of fun into everything it does.

It’s impossible not to smile as conductor Steve Dummer joyfully bounces through the pieces, and for this adventure the orchestra took us on a musical journey around the world, stopping in Spain for the Toreador Song, China for Express of the Pagodas, Indian for Pilu and Purari and on to Africa for a brilliant spot of drumming.

Mambo from West Side Story was chosen to represent America, getting everyone tapping their toes in time, and we had a wonderful demonstration of the didgeridoo from down under in Australia.

The parents were as enthusiastic as the tots when the musicians struck up with the theme from Pirates of the Caribbean, and percussion instruments were shared among some young volunteers who wanted to join in with the Sailors Hornpipe as we sailed back home to England.

Kidenza is a not-for-profit group with a mission to make classical music fun for all ages, and its concerts are always a delight.

And it’ll be back at Christmas, with its new show Peter and the Timber Wolf at Christ’s Hospital in Horsham, on Saturday December 16. Tickets are on sale now.

For more details visit www.kidenza.co.uk.

