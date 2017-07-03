REVIEW: An Evening With Chichester City Band

Woodlands Centre Rustington

Chichester City Band paid their first visit to Rustington, giving a fine concert in various musical styles

From the very first, the Band impressed with their smart appearance and business-like entrance, headed by tonight’s guest conductor John Hanchett who warmly welcomed their audience.

After the National Anthem, we heard a rousing march by a great English composer (with the very un-English name of Gustav Holst), which was followed by a superb selection of music from My Fair Lady.

Popular music by the Seekers, the first of several fine arrangements by the band’s regular MD Rom Stanko, was followed by the talented lead cornetist Iona Harrison who played a beautiful solo Russalka’s Song to the Moon (Dvorak) sensitively accompanied by the band. As a complete contrast, feet were soon tapping to The Hustle. The immortal Beatles were represented by Stanko’s arrangement of Norwegian Wood and Hey Jude, sandwiching the highly emotional “I Dreamed a Dream” from Les Miserables. Tijuana Brass and Back to the 20s rounded off the 1st half in great style

The second half opened with the jolly Hey Look Me Over, followed by an entertaining “Joseph” Revue and the sonorous A Nightingale sang in Berkeley Square, reminding us that London is still a city to be proud of. A Groovy Kind of Love, Soul Bossa Nova and Singin’ in the Rain were well contrasted with the lovely Welsh anthem All through the Night. Irving Berlin’s sparkling Putting on the Ritz made a fantastic finale to this evening’s concert, leading to the traditional encore of Sussex by the Sea

Chichester City Band was founded 120 years ago and now consists of three separate bands: Senior Contesting, Elementary Brass and Community Brass, thus catering for all opportunities. The Band has a full season of engagements which include three special concerts – an autumn afternoon concert at the Regis Centre, Bognor on Oct 22, and evening concerts at St. George’s Church Chichester on Oct 27 and its Christmas Concert at St Paul’s, Chichester on Dec 8, both at 7.30pm

Full details of the band and its activities can be found at www.chichestercityband.co.uk.

