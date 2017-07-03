Rag’n’Bone Man to play Brighton Centre

Following his triumphant set on The Other Stage at Glastonbury this year, the biggest UK breakout star of 2017, Rag’n’Bone Man, AKA Rory Graham, has announced seven UK and Eire dates for this November, including the Brighton Centre in his home county East Sussex.

Without doubt 2017 has been the year of Rag’n’Bone Man, the former Uckfield Community College student.

His debut album ‘Human’ has been a huge hit worldwide and has sold an astonishing 650,000 copies in the UK in under five months.

It contains the global hits ‘Human’, which has gone to Number 1 on Itunes in over 40 countries selling nearly four million copies in the process, and ‘Skin’, which has sold over 1.2 million globally and peaked at No.2 in the UK Airplay Chart.

Live, the 2017 double Brit Award winner has played sold out shows across Europe and the UK including two nights at London’s Shepherds Bush Empire in April.

This summer has already seen Rory play the IOW Festival alongside Glastonbury, and he still has TRNSMT and Bestival to come before heading out for the followingUK & Eire dates in November.

He arrives at the Brighton Centre on Tuesday November 28.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (July 7).