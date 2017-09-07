Pop star Nik Kershaw brings hits to Horsham

An Evening With Nik Kershaw comes to Horsham’s Capitol on Friday, September 29 (7.30pm).

Nik came to prominence in the mid 1980s as a solo artist, releasing eight singles that entered the Top 40 charts, including Wouldn’t It Be Good, Dancing Girls, I Won’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me, Human Racing, The Riddle, Wide Boy, Don Quixote and When a Heart Beats.

Nik appeared at Live Aid in 1985 and has also penned hits for other artists.

Tickets cost £21.50. Call 01403 750220 or visit www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

