Outstanding young artists at next Horsham Music Circle concert

A violin and piano recital by Alexandra Lomeiko and Antonina Suhanova is the next event from Horsham Music Circle.

Spokeswoman Jill Elsworthy said: “Some of today’s outstanding young artists on the threshold of first-class careers on the concert platform are supported by The Countess of Munster Musical Trust Recital Scheme.

“The Horsham Music Circle is delighted to present two such artists at their next concert on Saturday, November 24 at 7.30pm at The Drill Hall.

“Alexandra began violin lessons in New Zealand in 1996. In 2006 she moved to London where she has been very active both as a soloist and a chamber musician, performing in many prestigious venues, being broadcast on BBC Radio 3 and being a laureate of numerous international competitions. She studied at the Purcell School of Music, GSMD and the RCM. “The Latvian pianist Antonina was awarded a scholarship in 2012 to the Guildhall School to study with Professor Ronan O’Hora. She has won numerous competitions, appeared as soloist with orchestras and participated in masterclasses with world-renowned pianists.

“Their recital includes Sonatas by Mozart and Prokofiev and works by Schubert and Stravinsky.

“Tickets can be obtained on the door or in advance from Horsham Museum, from the Circle on 01403 252602, or on line at www.wegottickets.com/HorshamMusicCircle.

Information about Horsham Music Circle’s new season of concerts can be obtained from the hon secretary or see the website www.horsham-music-circle.org.uk.”

