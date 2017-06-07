Musical tribute to Simon and Garfunkel

Direct from it’s success in London’s West End and a nationwide tour with standing ovations at every performance, The Simon & Garfunkel Story returns to The Hawth on Tuesday July 11.

‘The Simon and Garfunkel Story’ is a critically acclaimed concert style theatre show taking you back through the ‘Groovy’ times of the 1960s.

It tells the story of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel from their humble beginnings as Rock n Roll duo ‘Tom and Jerry’, right through their massive success, dramatic break-up and finishing with a stunning recreation of the 1981 Central Park reformation concert.

Using a huge projection screen, the show features photos and film footage from the 1960s whilst a full live band perform all their hits including ‘Mrs Robinson’, ‘Cecilia’, ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’,’Homeward Bound’, ‘Sound of Silence’ and many more!