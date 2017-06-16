Musical cabaret and lots of Malarkey at Festival of Chichester

Musical cabaret group All That Malarkey “could not be more excited” to be performing once again at the Festival of Chichester, this year in the beautiful acoustic of St John’s Chapel, blending cabaret, comedy, classical music and bonkers behaviour – all of which they are promising for Chichester.

Composer, accompanist and music director David Harrington said: “We’re especially buzzing because we will be giving the audience an exclusive first-look at some of the brand-new numbers we are developing for our Edinburgh Fringe show run later in August.

“Gearing up for a seven-show run in Edinburgh has been a great opportunity to write a fresh programme and really utilise the wonderful singers in the group, taking the music and frivolity to another level.

“We’re going to bring to the Festival of Chichester an eclectic show, premiering some of our newest songs and mash-ups, sprinkled with audience favourites from our recent tours – all guaranteed to bring smiles, laughs, tears and a healthy dose of cheeky, flamboyant musical nonsense suitable for all ages!

“Expect tracks by the likes of Shirley Bassey, Black-eyed peas, Gershwin, Bon Jovi, Keane and plenty more.”

David added: “We had one of our busiest Christmas seasons ever last December and were very proud of our Camp as Christmas tour, but now that we’ve finally erased the last lingering harmonies of Jingle Bells out of our heads, we’re looking forward to returning to All That Malarkey’s roots.

“Our show will feature an amazing mix of pop songs, jazz, classics and guilty pleasures all arranged for four stunning classical singers, and accompanied by yours truly on the piano. It’s certainly not your normal operatic evening show! I struggle to sit still at the piano and desperately need a haircut lest I forever be blind to reading the sheet music…

“All That Malarkey were overwhelmed to be the cover photo for the Festival of Chichester brochure, and even noticed we were printed onto a fabulous cake that Patricia Routledge was photographed cutting into! I’m sure there’s a joke somewhere there about ‘having your cake and eating it’ – or maybe the ATM team just need to stop eating so much cake after each gig!”

David added: “It is a privilege to be sharing our show with the wonderful Chichester audience again, and we can’t wait to see how the new pieces are received. One of the great joys of live music making is seeing the reaction of audiences when we premiere new material, and Chichester is always one of the best for giving us the warmest of welcomes and great laughs too.”

All That Malarkey will be in St John’s Chapel on June 23 at 7.30pm. Chichester Box Office, The Novium; phone 01243 816525 or 775888.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.