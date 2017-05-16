Multi Olivier Award winner takes centre stage in Horsham

Three times Olivier Award winner Maria Friedman will be making a special appearance at The Capitol Horsham later this month.

Maria Friedman is one of Britain’s leading musical stars and has appeared on stage in many West End shows and also on Broadway.

She will be in Horsham on Sunday May 28.

She started her career in 1980 in the chorus of the national tour of Oklahoma! and has since starred in numerous West End musical hits, including Chicago, Passion, The Woman in White, Ragtime and the National Theatre productions of Lady in the Dark also Sondheim shows, Funny thing happened on the way to the forum, Merrily we roll along, Follies concert, A Little Night Music and Passion.

Hosted by Stephen Sondheim and Barbara Cook, Maria appeared at The Café Carlyle where she played three seasons and took the show internationally.

With her career spanning theatre, television, film and radio productions, Maria made her critically acclaimed Broadway debut in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Woman in White, winning her the award for best debut performer on Broadway.

The heart of Maria’s career has been centred around the love and work of her dear friend Stephen Sondheim and in May 2010, Maria was honoured to sing for Stephen at his 80th birthday celebrations in New York and Washington.

Currently also directing ‘Stepping Out’ (playing in the West End right now) and with a new musical play, ‘Dusty’ soon to open, Maria Friedman is also known for her superb masterclasses and telling stories through song and dialogue.

Maria has recently had a three-week residency at Live at Zedels in London.

Tickets available from The Capitol.