Maximo Park add Sussex date

Alternative pop group Maximo Park have today announced their UK tour dates for spring this year, including a visit to Sussex.

Starting at Birmingham O2 Institute 1 on May 5, the tour takes in Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavillion on Saturday May 13.

The y will also appear at London’s Royal Festival Hall on May 12 before ending on May 19 at Manchester Albert Hall.

Tickets are available from www.maximopark.com.

The tour follows the April 21 release of new album ‘Risk To Exist’.

Bringing together their trademark hook-laden melodies and sense of urgency with off-kilter rock, soulful grooves and pop sensibilities, ‘Risk To Exist’ is rages against the dire state of world affairs in 2016 and crumbling political systems.

Frontman Paul Smith says: ‘The album is, ultimately, about empathy. Some songs are simple messages of solidarity and others are fuelled by anger at the elitist, established order of British society. There’s a questioning of power throughout and a feeling that there must be a different way of structuring our society in order to alleviate inequality. Musically, the songs reflect more soulful and groove-based influences, allowing more space in the arrangements than ever before. The central idea is to align great pop melodies with songs that reflect the state of the nation.”

‘Risk To Exist’ was co-produced by Tom Schick (Wilco, Beck, White Denim) and Maximo Park. Keen for the inspiration of unfamiliar surroundings after writing the album in their native North-East, the band decamped to Wilco’s studio, The Loft in Chicago, in Autumn 2016.

Recorded completely live, the recording represents another stylistic step for the band after 2014’s Top 10 ‘Too Much Information’. Maximo Park have also enlisted Mimi Parker from acclaimed US band Low for the record, whose voice lends its inimitable warmth to five album tracks, including lead single ‘Risk To Exist’.

Maximo Park are Paul Smith (vocals), Duncan Lloyd (guitar), Lukas Wooller (keyboards) and Tom English (drums).