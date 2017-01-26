Jools Holland lines up Crawley date for his Rhythm & Blues Band

The ever-popular Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Band makes a welcome return to West Sussex later this year.

And his special guest will be fellow former Squeeze band member Chris Difford, who lives in Sussex.

The Hawth, Crawley, will be the venue on Tuesday June 13.

Jolls’ band will feature Gilson Lavis on drums, along with guest vocalists Ruby Turner, Louise Marshall and Beth Rowley.

As the UK’s most popular pianist and bandleader, Jools Holland OBE has performed and recorded with some of the most talented musicians and songwriters in the world, including Eric Clapton, the late George Harrison, Luther Vandross, Sting, BB King and Paul Weller.

Jools is respected not only as a performer, but also an authority on all music. His BBC 2 Live music show Later... with Jools Holland is now broadcasting its 46th series featuring artists from all time periods, countries, and genres!

Jools’ special guest for the evening at The Hawth will be Chris Difford, a member of one of London’s best-loved bands, the Squeeze.

Chris has made a lasting contribution to English music with hits such as ‘Cool For Cats’, ‘Up The Junction’, ‘Labelled With Love’, ‘Hourglass’ and ‘Tempted’.

The 20-piece Rhythm & Blues Orchestra features, at its helm, is another former Squeeze member, drummer, Gilson Lavis.

Lavis has been drumming with Jools Holland for over 25 years.

With Ruby Turner and Louise Marshall and Beth Rowley delivering true rhythm and blues boogie woogie with their show-stopping vocals, Jools promises a dazzling and exuberant performances.

Support act to be confirmed.

Tickets priced £47.50 and £37.50 are available from The Hawth Box Office on 01293 553636 or by visiting hawth.co.uk