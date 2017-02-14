Jazz legend from the 40s and 50s comes to Crawley

Frank Holder, one of the very few still-performing jazz musicians to have played on the London jazz scene that followed the Second World War in the 1940s & 50s is comin gto The Hawth, Crawley.

Frank’s enthusiastic approach to singing, and the rhythm of his conga playing, is as fresh today as in his days with the bands of Leslie ‘Jiver’ Hutchinson, Joe Harriott, John Dankworth, Ronnie Scott, Duncan Lamont to name a few of them and more recently with the iconic Latin American band Paz.

For this afternoon concert Frank will be performing with Geoff Castle, piano; Shane Hill, guitar; and Val Manix, bass.

Frank Holder still loves singing live at 91 years old.

In 2015 Frank was presented with a lifetime Achievement Award by The City of London’s Worshipful Company of Musicians.

Tickets priced £14 are available from The Hawth Box Office on 01293 553636 or by visiting hawth.co.uk