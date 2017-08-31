Horsham Music Circle offers a season of star performers

Horsham Music Circle is promising “a splendid array of star performers” for its 76th season, 2017-2018.

Spokeswoman Jill Elsworthy said: “The concerts continue to showcase the highest calibre of both well-established acclaimed artists and talented newcomers.

Alexandra Lomeiko

“These musicians come highly recommended and will not disappoint.

“The pianist Jonathan Plowright (September 23) has received unanimous praise for his many national and international performances. He has enjoyed performing in some of the finest concert halls around the world, in the luxurious surroundings of stately homes, castles and cruise ships, being considered a pianist at the top of his game.

“The Countess of Munster Trust has always included the best of today’s emerging performers. Multi-award winning violinist Alexandra Lomeiko (November 24) is no exception enjoying a busy solo recital and chamber music career.

“She has performed at the Prussia Cove Masterclasses as well as the RCM Masterclass with Maxim Vengerov, winning the audience prize and best string player award in prestigious competitions. She will be accompanied by pianist Antonina Suhanova.

“Any of you who followed the BBC Young Musician of the Year Competition cannot fail to have noticed the bubbly exuberant personality of Jess Gillam (March 17).

“She became the first-ever saxophonist to reach the finals of this prestigious contest and was recently featured as a Rising Star in BBC Music Magazine.

“She has an impressive line up of concerts over the coming season including her debut in this year’s Royal Albert Hall Proms. She will be joined by pianist Anthony Hewitt.

“To celebrate our 76th anniversary we welcome back pianist John Thwaites who has played for the Music Circle many times with his various chamber music companions. On this occasion, he comes with the highly acclaimed Primrose Piano Quartet (May 12), also returning after their very successful performance here a few years ago. They have chosen a brilliant programme of chamber works to give a rousing finale to our season.

“To complement the subscription series, the popular free lunchtime concerts return, plus a special programme of musical delights presented by invited local musicians – more to be revealed in the autumn.

“All concerts are open to the public and individual tickets are available in advance or on the door. The subscription ticket for all four concerts gives the best deal and saves £10 on the box office prices.

“To obtain a brochure giving full details contact the hon secretary on 01403 252602, email horshammusiccircle@tiscali.co.uk or visit the website horsham-music-circle.org.uk.”

