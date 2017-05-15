Hip-hopera at Chichester's Priory Park Festival

Fusing hip-hop with classical music under the term hip-hopera, Josephine and the Artizans (JATA) will join the line up on Sunday, July 9 at the Priory Park Festival, part of this year’s Festival of Chichester.

Offering classical strings, heavy beats, operatic vocals and energetic rap, JATA have supported artists including Tom Jones, Paloma Faith, The Fratellis and Tom Odell on the main stages of the UK's biggest music festivals. They have recently been selected by Tom Robinson on BBC 6 Music, BBC 3 Counties, and Premier Radio.

Priory Park Festival director Robin Bextor said: “Growing increasingly tired of the cultural gap between the pop-scene and classical world, classically-trained Josephine decided to create something which was neither classical nor commercial, but a blend of both. Josephine & The Artizans were born and immediately

“I am delighted to be able to bring JATA to the Festival and to Chichester. Theirs is a unique sound that has huge appeal and I know that they will go down an absolute storm. See them in action at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iiTTlsClspc.”

Josephine said: “We are really excited about playing Chichester and thrilled to be part of such a varied and exciting line-up. I hope lots of families come, especially those who say classical and rap can’t mix – prepare to be challenged!

“It also gives us a chance to play before a great audience. The reputation of the Priory Park Festival is growing; appealing especially to musicians who want to do something slightly different. We heard that both The Feeling and Sophie E B played last year, so we were gagging to be on that stage, in that great park. We have some new songs to try and some you will recognise, so welcome all!”

Taking place on July 7, 8 and 9, the 2017 Priory Park Festival boasts two stages, with headliners including Tony Christie, The Stranglers' Hugh Cornwell, S Club, Dodgy, Georgie

Fame, Deborah Bonham and The Christians.

Tickets: www.prioryparkfestival.co.uk, or in person or by phone at the Novium (Tower Street, Chichester) or by telephone (01243 775888 - option 1). Tickets are discounted for all

Carers, and children under 11 go free with an accompanying adult. Doors open at 5pm on the Friday and 1pm on the Saturday and Sunday. All music will conclude by 10.45, earlier

on the Sunday. Social media: www.facebook.com/PrioryParkFestival; www.twitter.com/@prioryfestival.

www.josephineandtheartizans.com; facebook.com/josephineandtheartizans

