Guitarist Tommy shows that he’s a one-man band at Hawth gig

Guitarist Tommy Emmanuel heads to The Hawth, Crawley, on January 12 (7.30pm).

The two-time Grammy nominee, whose career has spanned five decades, is set to perform his passionate live show ‘It’s Never Too Late’.

Tommy has hundreds of thousands of fans worldwide and is a household name in his native Australia. His unique “finger style” is akin to playing guitar the way a pianist plays piano. Rather than using a whole band for melody, rhythm, bass, and drum parts, Tommy plays all that, and more, on one guitar.

Tickets cost £27.50.

Call 01293 553636 or visit www.hawth.co.uk.

