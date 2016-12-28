Gospel and soul from Ruby Turner in Horsham

R&B, jazz, gospel and soul singer Ruby Turner is performing at Horsham’s Capitol on January 21 (7.30pm).

Ruby is renowned for hits like ‘If You’re Ready (Come Go With Me)’, ‘I’d Rather Go Blind’ and the number one hit single in the US R&B chart ‘It’s Gonna Be Alright’.

In addition to her solo singing career, Ruby is an accomplished actress on TV, film and the West End stage.

To date, she has released 17 albums plus the BBC’s ‘Live From Glastonbury’, as well as appearing on releases by the likes of Brian Ferry, UB40, Steve Winwood and Mick Jagger.

Tickets cost £22. Call 01403 750220.

