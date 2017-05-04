Get ready for LoxFest!

Now in its 17th year, LoxFest (formerly the Loxwood Beer and Music Festival) promises “eight superb bands” and a DJ performing a wide variety of music.

Spokesman Ray Merridew said: “A superb range of food will also be available plus an exciting array of beers and ciders from top local breweries and a Pimm’s, Prosecco and wine bar all at North Hall, Guildford Road, Loxwood, West Sussex, RH14 0SF on Saturday, May 13, 1pm to 11pm. The first band will be on stage at 1.20pm.

“As always, we offer something to entertain all the family. We have a free Kids’ Zone with a range of exciting indoor and outdoor activities for children of all ages. Our large, dedicated Kids’ Zone is open until 6pm, with bouncy castle and assault course. The Kids’ Zone marquee is run by our dedicated pre-school team, who offer a variety of free crafts and games, as well as free face and nail painting.

“Advance tickets are £12 adults and £6 children. On the gate: adults £15 and children £8. Go to www.loxfest.co.uk.”

Last year the festival raised over £10,000 for Loxwood Pre-School.

“LoxFest 2017 is a fantastic experience. The Unprovoked kick things off at 1.20pm, a young award-winning band playing original material and popular covers. The Orange Band are up next with loads of Brit-pop and 80s covers you’ll all know, followed by Jack + Ella, a country duo based in London with infectious and catchy pop rock hooks. Their influences include artists like Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, John Mayer, Lady Antebellum, and Taylor Swift. They will be playing with their full band. Hollie Rogers a singer, songwriter and guitarist with an incredibly-powerful voice graces the stage around 4.30pm. Consistently receiving outstanding reviews, Hollie has supported acts like Suzanne Vega, Midge Ure, Paolo Nutini and Ben Howard. The superb classic rock covers band Asylum Affair then mean you need to tune your inflatable guitars (yes they will be available) as they wring everything out of their talented line-up including powerful female lead vocals.

“Drawing influences from the best rock bands from decades past to the present day, their extensive repertoire includes songs from Whitesnake, Prince, Fleetwood Mac, Kings of Leon, AC/DC and more! Josh Renton and the Wildfires fuse a love of pop, country and Americana with a sound focusing on sharp, earworm melodies, heart-on-the-sleeve lyrics and soaring choruses.

“The Speak, a three-piece power pop/rock band from Brighton featuring Nick Conroy, Violet Stow (Adam Bomb) and Matt Hartley (The Cure), are up next. The classic guitar, bass and drums line-up of The Speak takes up where the late 60s left off – tasteful harmonies, catchy lyrics and thumping rhythms deliver a blistering live show.

“Everyone loves the 80s, and Iron Tyger hardly need an introduction having headlined before. The ever-popular covers band, formed to deliver classic 80s rock with passion and dedication, has prompted sparkling responses from audiences across the UK. DJ Slater, as well as keeping the vibes going throughout the day, will round things off with a set in the beer marquee!”

Ray added: “LoxFest would not be complete without the refreshments on offer, which this year includes a selection of real ales from Firebird, Langham, Dark Star and Tillingbourne Breweries who will be joined this year by The Crafty Brewing Company from Dunsfold, Bohemia Pilsner and Firewiesse.” The venue is the North Hall, Guildford Road, Loxwood.

