Former Horsham district resident performs at famous music venue in South London

Singer-songwriter Grace Monroe, who grew up in West Chiltington, is set to take centre stage for the first time since releasing her debut single Paper Heart last month, at the critically acclaimed venue, the Bedford in Balham, on Thursday July 27.

Following in the famous footsteps of the likes of Ed Sheeran, Paolo Nutini and James Morrison, who have all played at the Bedford, Grace will be performing a 45-minute set at 9pm.

The set list will include 11 tracks, six of which are from her upcoming album The Truth About Love.

Grace’s music is influenced by her passion for blues, jazz and soul, and her debut performance at the Bedford will perfectly portray her talent and passion for music.

Her debut single was self-penned, alongside producers OJ (OFER SHABI) and Yaniv Fridel at Soho Sonic Studios.

Grace said: “The Bedford is one of London’s finest music venues, and has seen so many household names perform there.

“To be able to showcase my work at such a legendary place is an amazing opportunity. I’m hoping that it will be a night to remember for everyone.”

Paper Heart is available for download from all major platforms including iTunes, Spotify and Deezer.