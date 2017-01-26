Enjoy five decades of Fleetwood Mac at Crawley’s Hawth

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac play Crawley’s Hawth on Tuesday, January 31 (7.30pm) on their Hits to Blues tour.

Spokeswoman Sammi O’Neill said: “Encompassing nearly five decades of legendary music and channelling the spirit of Fleetwood Mac at their very best, Hits to Blues offers a unique opportunity for fans to rediscover the songs and performances that have ensured Fleetwood Mac’s place as one of the most loved bands of all time.

“From the exultant heights of such classic hits as ‘Rhiannon’, ‘Don’t Stop’, ‘You Make Loving Fun’ and ‘Seven Wonders’ to faithful renditions of early Mac masterpieces such as ‘Albatross’, ‘Oh Well’ and the plaintive ‘Man of the World’, the show promises to bring the full depth and power of Fleetwood Mac back to life.

“Hits to Blues guarantees to offer its audiences a rich and emotive musical experience, blowing away the cobwebs and rekindling those precious personal memories in a way that only the best music can.”

The musicians strive to combine their deep personal love and reverence for Fleetwood Mac with the excitement and spontaneity of live performance.

Tickets cost £25. Call 01293 553636 or visit www.hawth.co.uk.

