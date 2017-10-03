Dazzling tribute to Michael Jackson at Horsham’s Capitol

Jackson Live In Concert comes to The Capitol, Horsham, on Sunday, October 8 (7.30pm).

The show stars the incredibly talented Michael Jackson tribute star Ben and his band.

A spokesperson said: “Jackson Live in Concert has to be the most accurate and exciting tribute to the King of Pop to have ever toured UK theatres.

“Presented by Sweeney Entertainments, this concert show is in its eighth year of touring and sees long-time fan and hugely talented Ben recreate the Michael Jackson experience with his stunning renditions of all his favourite songs.

“Musical legend Michael Jackson will always be remembered as one of the most influential artists of all time. With a career spanning nearly five decades, he remained at the forefront of music and will continue to inspire countless people across the world for generations to come.

“Ben’s portrayal of Jackson perfectly captures the King of Pop at the height of his powers with his mesmerising, energetic and dynamic performance. Ben’s charisma and professionalism really shines through as he sings live throughout the show and performs full signature Michael Jackson dance routines.

“Ben is joined on the stage by his incredible dancers who work their way through all the hits. He’s got the look, the moonwalk and the voice.

“His renditions of ‘Thriller’, ‘Beat it’ and ‘Billie Jean’ are truly sensational.”

Sweeney Entertainments, co-founded by Julie and Peter Sweeney, has been providing a wide repertoire of quality touring shows for theatre and corporate events for over 15 years, both in the UK and internationally.

2017 has been the company’s strongest year to date with more shows touring than ever before.

Jackson Live in Concert features all-live vocals, superb dancers, fabulous costumes, and all the signature dance moves associated so fondly with Michael Jackson.

Tickets cost £21. Call the box office on 01403 750220 or visit thecapitolhorsham.com.

Find out more about Jackson Live In Concert at www.michaeljacksonuk.com.

