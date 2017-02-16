Coro Nuovo set to sing at Holy Trinity Church, Cuckfield

Sussex-based choir Coro Nuovo are set to perform at Holy Trinity Church, Cuckfield, next month for the first of two Gloria concerts.

he event follows on from the choir’s immensely successful Sing Off competition in January, which raised more than £750 for a Young Sussex Musician’s bursary.

The bursary, now in its second year, is awarded to one young person each year to support their development as a professional musician.

This year’s winner will be chosen during Coro Nuovo’s July concert, and receive a bursary of £1,000.

Last year, the choir funded Hannah Corcoran, a young saxophonist from Hove who beat competitors to win £500 and is now studying at the Royal Northern Conservatoire.

Hannah will perform at the concert as a soloist, as well as alongside her peers from the choir.

The Gloria concert will feature a wide range of uplifting music, including a new composition by the organist and composer Jeff Howard, and a Welsh Medley led by music director and international tenor Andrew Rees.

The programme will also feature royal music to celebrate the 65th anniversary of the Queen’s accession to the throne.

To book tickets for Coro Nuovo’s Gloria Concert (Holy Trinity Church, Cuckfield, Sunday, March 19, 2.30pm) visit Wealden Stores/ Pepperbox in Cuckfield. Alternatively, people can purchase tickets by emailing FOHTCC@btinternet.com or logging on to coronuovo.org.uk/online-tickets.

Tickets for the concert cost £12 per person.

