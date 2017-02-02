Chart-topping pianist at Horsham Music Circle concert

The young virtuoso Chinese pianist Ji Liu comes to Horsham on Friday, February 10, to perform at the Drill Hall (7.30pm).

Spokeswoman Jill Elsworthy said: “Tipped as a world-class pianist and one to watch, his concert is presented by Horsham Music Circle.

“Ji Liu is at the top of the record charts and delights audiences around the world.

“His debut album, Piano Reflections released by Classic FM, immediately topped No.1 and has stormed the UK charts since its release in 2014, making him the UK’s biggest-selling classical breakthrough artist.

“He has released another two chart-topping albums, Piano Encores and Pure Chopin.

“Ji believes that classical music is for everyone, and one of his dreams is to make classical music more accessible and popular to a much wider audience.

“Ji studied at the Shanghai Conservatory of Music, the Escuela Música Reina Sofia and at the RAM. He has appeared as soloist with the major orchestras and venues both in the UK and internationally. Showing a stellar technique and refined musicianship, this hugely-creative artist has been hailed by the critics.

“His programme includes Sonatas by Scarlatti, Beethoven’s Appassionata Sonata, and Chopin waltzes.

“Tickets can be obtained on the door or in advance from Horsham Museum (cash or cheques only), from the Music Circle on 01403 252602, or on line at www.wegottickets.com/HorshamMusicCircle.

“A four-concert subscription ticket at £69 to include February, March, May and July concerts is available from the Music Circle direct.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.