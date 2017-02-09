Broadbridge Heath valentine’s ball in aid of children’s hospital

A Valentine’s ball at Broadbridge Heath sports centre is set to raise funds for The Evelina Children’s Hospital in London on February 18.

The organiser, Southwater-based Tara Woodford, has booked a band called Sonic Deluxe – all to recognise the care her family has received.

“In December 2014 our six-week-old daughter Jojo (Joanna) developed a cold and she ended up on intensive care in the PICU ward of The Evelina Children’s Hospital in London, which is part of the Guys and St Thomas trust. She spent two weeks there fighting for her life and the team in PICU were amazing. Every day they save the lives of children with heart or respiratory illness or disease. They are our nearest major-illness hospital for children and are like a Great Ormond Street but with not all the departments.

“So I contacted The Evelina last April and asked if I could raise money and run the London Marathon for them. I got a space for 2018. It was supposed to be this year but I have to have an operation myself so this has now given me time to raise the money (£2,500) and more time to train.

“I’ve already hosted a few events like coffee mornings, a Christmas disco and a children’s Christmas party. For this year I have been in touch with Broadbridge Heath leisure centre and Sonic Deluxe who are a local Horsham band and play often at The Maltshovel. Both the venue and the band have been so accommodating. I am also looking to hold a silent auction at this event too, or a raffle.”

Click here or here to find out more about Tara’s fundraising campaigns.

