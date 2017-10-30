Bogdan Vacarescu performs in Chichester

Bogdan Vacarescu returns to Funtington Music Group for a recital in the University of Chichester Chapel on Wednesday, November 8 at 7.30pm, accompanied by Julian Jacobson (piano).

Spokesman Chris Hough said: “Bogdan is an international Romanian concert violinist who has toured internationally since his teens as a concerto soloist, chamber and orchestra musician.

“He is a disciple of the old school of violin playing style promoted by Joseph Joachim and Leopold Auer and followed by violin masters such as Jascha Heifetz, Jacques Thibaud, George Enescu and others. His repertoire comprises music very close to his heart, spanning Baroque to late Romantics. Freedom of expression in the interpretation of music, combined with the elegance of bowing technique are of paramount importance to Bogdan’s approach.

“Bogdan has also recorded soundtracks for films and documentaries, most notably in collaboration with Stephen Warbeck, Gabriel Yared, BBC and ABC Television. He has collaborated with Nigel Kennedy, Paprika, The Cat Empire, Graffiti Classics, She’Koyokh and as a free-lancer with many successful ensembles in the UK.

“His recent album Violin and Piano Thrillers is at the top of the album of the year in Romania. In 2017 Bogdan is starting two more very exciting projects – a new world music band and a classical music ensemble.”

Chris added: “Since the 1970s Julian Jacobson has been a forceful and individual presence on the UK music scene and in more than 40 countries worldwide. As a virtuoso pianist, he gave the UK premiere of Ligetis Etudes Book One in 1987, has made many acclaimed CD recordings including music of Balakirev (Sonata, Islamey), Weber (the complete sonatas), Schumann and Dvorak, and given many complete cycles of the 32 Beethoven sonatas, of which three were marathon performances in a single day. He will record the sonatas during 2017-18.”

Tickets on the door at £15 or may be pre-booked on 01243 378900. Membership for the rest of the year is £20, a saving of £10 on ticket prices. See also http://www.funtingtonmusicgroup.org.uk.