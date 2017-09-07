Beautifully crafted tribute to Whitney Houston comes to Horsham’s Capitol

Showtime Australia presents The Greatest Love of All: The Whitney Houston Show at The Capitol, Horsham, on September 30 (7.30pm).

Featuring the breath-taking vocals of Belinda Davids, accompanied by a six-piece live band and dancers, the concert is a beautifully crafted tribute to one of the world’s most revered singers.

The two-hour production takes audiences on a musical journey through Houston’s greatest hits including ‘I Will Always Love You’, ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’, ‘One Moment in Time’, ‘Greatest Love of All’ and many more.

For South African songstress Belinda, starring in The Greatest Love of All is the culmination of a life-long connection with the superstar to whom she pays homage.

In 2013 Davids beat almost 15,000 other hopefuls to take on the dream role and it was her own love of Houston that prepared her for the show.

Exposed mainly to R&B and gospel as a child, Davids was drawn to Houston’s musical style. Singing professionally from her early teens, Houston songs became a fixture in Davids’ live shows.

“I think I’ve sung at least one Houston track in almost every live show I’ve ever performed,” says Davids.

The Greatest Love of All has already wowed audiences across the US, Canada, Europe, South Africa, Asia, UAE, Australia and New Zealand and now following its debut UK tour in 2016 the show returns due to popular demand for a second tour in 2017.

Tickets cost £31.

Visit www.thecapitolhorsham.com or call 01403 750220.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.