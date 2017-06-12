Aled Jones offers hospice benefit gig in Worthing

Singer, broadcaster and presenter Aled Jones will be heading to West Sussex in November for a one-off performance at Worthing Assembly Hall, in aid of Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice.

The Welsh singer made his professional debut in 1982, performing on BBC2 and BBC Radio 3 aged just 12 years old. Three years later the young chorister gained fame with his version of Walking in the Air from the animated film The Snowman, based on the book by Chestnut Tree House patron Raymond Briggs.

Aled continued to perform and release classical music, selling millions of albums and presenting a number of TV and radio shows, including ITV Weekend, Escape to the Country, BBC Radio Wales and Classic FM. His most recent albums, One Voice and One Voice at Christmas feature Aled singing with his younger self as a boy treble.

The charity concert takes place on Friday, November 17, and in addition to Aled Jones headlining, guests will be treated to performances by Britain’s Got Talent finalist, mezzo-soprano Faryl Smith, Classical Reflection – who appeared on The Voice, and Worthing-based choir, The Rowland Singers.

Event organiser Andrew Parsons said: “As well as being a fun evening packed full of musical talent, the concert has a serious purpose: to raise vital funds and awareness for Chestnut Tree House, the children’s hospice for Sussex and south-east Hampshire.

“I have organised several concerts over the last four years in aid of my local adults hospice, but after hearing about the care Chestnut Tree House provides for children with life-shortening conditions, I wanted to do something to help.

“Aled Jones is a household name with a phenomenally-successful career in music so I’m thrilled that he will be headlining the event. The concert has a great line-up, and I’m hoping we can raise a large sum of money to help Chestnut Tree House continue to provide the vital specialist care services for local children and families.”

Tickets are priced from £15 and are available by calling the box office (01903 206206) or online at www.worthingtheatres.co.uk. All profits from the concert will go directly to Chestnut Tree House to help provide vital care for local children and young people with life-limiting conditions.

Caroline Roberts-Quigley, community fundraiser at Chestnut Tree House, said: “We are so grateful to Andrew for organising this charity concert and choosing us as the beneficiary. We need to raise £6,850 per day to pay for all our specialist care services – both at the hospice and out in the community – which are so vital to local life-limited children and their families, so every penny raised will be greatly appreciated. This looks set to be an amazing event and we’re delighted that Aled Jones is headlining.

“Chestnut Tree House provides specialist palliative care services to 300 children and young people aged 0-19 with life-shortening conditions in Brighton and Hove, East Sussex, West Sussex and South East Hampshire. The services offered include assessment, advice and information, specialist short breaks, emergency care, step down from hospital and end of life care.

“A community team cares for families in their own homes in East Sussex, West Sussex and South East Hampshire, and the multi-disciplinary team offers support for the entire family following diagnosis and through the whole disease process.

“Chestnut Tree House also offers bereavement support which includes therapy, counseling and spiritual care. There is also a specialist neonatal care service, services for under 5s and transition advice for young people moving to adult services. Finally, Chestnut Tree House offers care for families after the unexpected death of a child or young person, including the use of the Stars’ bereavement suite.

“At Chestnut Tree House the goal is to provide the best quality of life for children, young people and their families, and to offer a total package of practical, social and spiritual support throughout each child’s life, however short it may be.

“It costs Chestnut Tree House over £3.5 million each year to provide all its specialists care services. Families are never charged for their care and the hospice receives less than 7% from central government, so it relies heavily on the generosity, help and support of the local community.”

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.