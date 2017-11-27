Adventurous folk from Eliza Carthy at The Hawth

Eliza Carthy & The Wayward Band are the guests on Friday, December 1 (7.30pm), at The Hawth, Crawley.

Spokeswoman Lorraine McGregor said: “If there is one musician who embodies the dynamism and vitality of the current English folk revival, it’s Eliza Carthy.

“Beloved of staunch traditionalists and iconoclasts alike, Eliza’s music effortlessly crosses boundaries of genre and style. Whether performing a centuries-old ballad or a self-written song, her powerful, nuanced voice, fiercely beautiful fiddle-playing and mesmerising live performances have influenced a whole generation of young musicians.

“Eliza Carthy and The Wayward Band released Big Machine to critical acclaim in February 2017. The album is undoubtedly one of Eliza’s most adventurous and accomplished works to date and their live show, which features a who’s who of names in the folk world, is equally as impressive, ambitious and exhilarating.

First assembled in 2013 by English traditional folk powerhouse Eliza to explore and celebrate her long and varied career in folk music, The Wayward Band loved playing together so much it seemed natural and inevitable that this 12-piece would set about recording an album.

“Born into a formidable musical dynasty, Eliza grew up steeped in the folk traditions of England. Her mother Norma was one of The Watersons, whose tight harmony arrangements of traditional songs became one of the defining sounds of the 1960s folk revival. Her father, Martin Carthy, is a hugely significant singer and guitarist, who influenced the likes of Bob Dylan and Paul Simon.

“Eliza’s musical knowledge and ability is also well respected outside of the folk world: she has been a judge at both the Q Awards and the Ivor Novello Awards. Her achievements have been acknowledged with numerous BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, two Mercury Prize nominations, and in 2003 she was the first English traditional musician to be nominated for a BBC Radio 3 Award for World Music.”

Tickets priced £22 are available from 01293 553636 or by visiting hawth.co.uk.

