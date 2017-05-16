25th anniversary celebration for Funtington Music Group

Funtington Music Group celebrates its 25th anniversary on Wednesday, June 14 with a summer buffet concert.

David Tinsley, FMG chairman, said: “25 years ago, eminent architect Robert Headley held the first FMG summer buffet concert in his Funtington home.

“In 2004, Funtington Music Group moved to Chichester University and on Wednesday, June 14 celebrates this anniversary with a visit by the dynamic young Ruisi Quartet who are known for performances that are strikingly immediate, committed and direct.

“Winners of the Royal Philharmonic Society award for Young British String Players, the Ruisi Quartet has quickly established a reputation as one of the leading British quartets of its generation

“Founded in 2012 by brothers Alessandro and Max, the quartet performs regularly throughout the UK and Europe, including leading venues including the Wigmore Hall, Royal Albert Hall and Kings Place, and for 2014/15 were in residence at the Royal College of Music in London.

“In January 2016 the group was Quartet in Residence at the Wye Valley Chamber Music Festival, and in 2016 were selected as Tunnell Trust Award winners.

“Recent highlights have included a tour in 2015 of Portugal and the Canary islands with the Kirker Music Festival at Sea, a live performance on BBC Radio 3 and the use of the Vuillaume Evangelist instruments that were recently on short-term loan to the quartet.

“The quartet now plays on a long-term loan of a specially made set of matching instruments by Harris & Sheldon of London. Their programme includes string quartets by Haydn, Schubert and Debussy.

“A limited number of tickets are available for non-members at £30 to include the buffet and sparkling wine. Please apply by contacting our membership secretary on 01243 378900. For further details, please visit our website at www.funtingtonmusicgroup.org.uk.”

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.