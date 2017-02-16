1940s-style music and glamour in Graffham!

The Three Belles will take you back to the 1940s for a sparkling tea dance at Graffham’s Empire Hall on Sunday, February 26 from 3-6pm.

Modelling themselves on the Andrews Sisters, the trio will offer plenty of glamour – plus an invitation for the audience to do likewise. If you want to wear your best frock (or slacks) 1940s-style, no one is stopping you.

The Three Belles are Anneka Wass, Sally Anne and Isabelle Moore.

“We have based ourselves on the Andrews Sisters,” says Anneka. “They were actual sisters, and it is brilliant to have arrangements of songs that were so good. We love the harmonies, and they were also quite funny. The music is brilliant, but it can also be quite fun and a bit silly. I just love the style of 1940s music and a bit more. I just got hooked on them. I was into musical theatre and harmonies. It is tricky and it is funny. I shared it with Sally and Isabelle and said ‘What do you think of this music?’ They loved it. They said ‘Let’s do it!’ We found all these songs that the Andrews Sisters had done. There were all the well-known ones but loads of others as well. They must have made hundreds of recordings. They were recording in the 1940s, but I think they had started in the late 1930s and they went through to the 1980s. They did all the army bases in America, and then I think they went away for a while. The blonde one went solo for a bit, but they came back together. They had a really long career, and there were hundreds of albums – and hundreds and hundreds of songs to choose from. We found lots of songs that were completely unknown or hardly anyone knew them.

“It is coming up for six years now that we have been together. It took off quite quickly in the beginning. We were at university, in Portsmouth, and that’s where we all met. In our final year, we had to do a project. We had to form a company and put on a show, and we could have done anything. We decided to put on an immersive 1940s event, and we started basing it on the Andrews Sisters. We started gigging around Portsmouth just to raise money to put on the event, and the gigs really started to take over from the event we were organising.

“We were gigging twice a week. We left university in July, and we were all going off to do different things. I was going to do a masters degree. But we realised we had so many gigs that we might as well continue, and we have been doing it ever since. At the moment, we are gigging once or twice a week, but in the summer we are gigging pretty much every day.”

Graffham is a venue they have enjoyed before: “Graffham is brilliant. We love gigging there. It is so cool. It is a proper village hall, and it is really in the style. It really fits in with the 1940s tea-dance idea.”

Tickets 01798 867346.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.