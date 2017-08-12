Hospice favourite Retro and Vintage Affair returns

Have your say

Perfect outfits for Goodwood Revival will be found at the annual Retro and Vintage Affair.

Held in aid of St Wilfrid’s Hospice, the affair is a highlight of the fundraising calendar and its popularity has continued to grow over the years.

Vintage outfits and accessories will be on sale at the Assembly Rooms, in North Street, Chichester, on Friday, August 25, from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

Entry is free and musical entertainment will be provided by Dawn Gracie from Dawn’s Vintage Do.

Vintage Tea Rooms will be helping to create a wonderful atmosphere of nostalgia and staff from Mark Lewis Hair Salon in East Wittering will be on hand to offer vintage hair demonstrations.

St Wilfrid’s relies on public support to raise 85 per cent of its annual running costs and its shops make a substantial contribution to this.

The Retro and Vintage shop at 11 Eastgate Square, Chichester, also offers a fabulous range of clothes and accessories throughout the year.