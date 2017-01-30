Equine students to hold pony gala

Equine students at the Brinsbury Campus of Chichester College are running a charity event in aid of Willberry Wonder Pony, which funds research into bone cancer.

The pony gala will be held at the North Heath college site on Thursday, February 16, at 6pm. It will include demonstrations, talks and a tack sale.

Refreshments will be available and there will be a raffle, with a voucher for a private lesson with top equestrian sportswoman Pippa Funnell among the prizes.

Entry is £5 adults, £4 Brinsbury students, £2.50 children, under fives free.

