Countdown to annual popular Wings & Wheels Bank Holiday event

The countdown is on and there’s just 22 days to go to the start of the annual spectacular show that is Dunsfold Wings & Wheels.

A host of impressive aircraft and dozens of historic cars and motorbikes will be put through their paces on Saturday and Sunday August 26/27.

They may be the ‘headline’ acts for the event but, as ever, there will be so much more, with the military zone attracting plenty of attention, dozens of stalls and plenty of static displays and food outlets at the Dunsfold airfield.

Among the star attractions this year are:

The Red Arrows

The worldwide popularity of the RAF display team is reason enough to come along.

A Wings & Wheels favourite - the Chinook

Flying the distinctive Hawk jets, which flew off the production line at Dunsfold Aerodrome in 1974 in the hands of Duncan Simpson, the Hawk is the Royal Air Force’s advanced trainer and has been used by the Red Arrows since 1979.

The squadron is renowned across the world for displaying a nine-ship formation of the British-built fast-jets.

The display is the result of nearly eight months’ intensive training each year, the majority of this completed during the winter months at RAF Scampton, Lincolnshire.

Chinook

A spectacular shot from last year's Wings & Wheels

A familiar sight over the skies of Dunsfold Aerodrome, the Chinook will be displaying at Wings & Wheels on Saturday August 26.

It’s a thrilling display which not only shows how skilful the pilots are, but the versatility and manoeuvrability of the Chinook helicopter used for trooping, resupply and battlefield Casualty Evacuation (CASEVAC) and for carrying internal and/or underslung loads.

Strikemaster Turbo Jet

Flown by Canadian pilot, Mark Petrie, this is the first time the light ground attack export version of the Jet Provost will be demonstrating at Wings & Wheels.

Dozens of historic cars and motorbikes will be on show

The Strikemaster’s engine produces 3500lbs of thrust and is a pure turbo jet which creates a noise our visitors won’t be able to miss!

American Kenworth W900L truck

Imported to the UK in 2002, the Kenworth W900L is a true giant of the road standing at over 13 feet tall and an impressive 33 foot in length.

In its first five years of work, the W900L travelled to the moon and back, covering an astonishing 700,000 miles.

Powered by its gigantic 12.6ltr engine, averaging 5-8mpg it could cover over 2,000 miles before it would need to refuel its family sized hot tub fuel tanks.

Typhoon

Flight Lieutenant Ryan Lawton will be demonstrating the incredible agility and power the aircraft has to offer, and which allows the Royal Air Force to deliver combat air power wherever and whenever it is required. It’s definitely a crowd and team favourite!

For more information and tickets got to the Dunsfold Wings & Wheels website https://www.wingsandwheels.net/

The video shows highlights from previous years.