Successful choreographer teaches at Sway Street Dance classes in Crawley

The Hawth has announced the re-launch of its popular Sway Street Dance classes with new teacher Shaun Angel.

Shaun started his training at the Urdang Academy London and became a successful performer and choreographer in his own right.

After graduating from the academy, Shaun performed and worked in many theatre and TV projects including shows for MTV, Disney and BBC. Shaun has also performed on tour with acts like Steps, Blue and Atomic Kitten, and at some of the UK’s most prestigious venues.

He is looking forward to being part of the Sway team and will be running two weeks of discounted classes to kick start the year. These classes will run on a Monday and Wednesday evening (w/c Feb 6 and 13) and the discounted prices will cost £2 per session.

There are classes available to suit children of all ages ranging from The Little Minions for 4-5 year-olds through to Revolution classes for teenagers. There are also Adult Street Dance classes on Wednesday evenings.

Call 01293 553636 or email rebecca.reynolds@parkwoodtheatres.co.uk.

