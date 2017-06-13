Strictly’s Giovanni Pernice tangoes into Crawley

Strictly Come Dancing favourite Giovanni Pernice heads to Crawley this month as part of his latest UK tour.

The TV heartthrob is bringing his Il Ballo è Vita (Dance is Life) show to The Hawth on Tuesday, June 27.

Directed and choreographed by Strictly Come Dancing creative director Jason Gilkison, the show features Strictly troupe dancer Luba Mushtuk along with a cast of dancing professionals.

Packed with fun, humour and the dance moves that made Giovanni a star, Dance is Life tells a love story set in a Sicilian café bar. Giovanni thinks he has found love, but not everything is as easy as it first appears. Audiences can look forward to a host of classic dances, including the Quickstep, Samba, Rumba, Paso Doble, Argentine Tango, and Giovanni’s signature move, the Jive.

In between his energetic and engaging dance performances, Giovanni also gives an insight into his life and experiences, entertaining audiences with hilarious tales and anecdotes.

Giovanni said: “For me, dancing is my life and I am very lucky that I now have the chance to share my passion with audiences across the country.”

Tickets cost £29.50 (discounts £27.50).

Call 01293 553636.

