Second weekend ahead at Emsworth Arts Trail

Emsworth Arts Trail offers its second weekend this week.

Chairman Carol Price said: “A splash of colour awaits you as Emsworth comes alive as a hub for the creative arts this weekend. Over 150 artists at 77 local venues will open their doors to art lovers throughout the town in the biggest Emsworth Arts Trail yet on April 29, 30 and May 1.

“From home studios to community spaces, businesses, halls, pubs and churches, nearly all venues are located within a mile of Emsworth town centre. Either by walking or cycling, visitors can look forward to meeting artists and have a chance to purchase their work. A variety of mediums and styles including painting, printmaking, photography, furniture making, weaving, woodturning, ceramics, jewellery and textile art will be on display.

“The Emsworth Arts Trail has grown from strength to strength, bringing many additional visitors to the town; this year promises to be the biggest event yet.”

For more information on artists, opening times, access and trail map, visit www.emsworthartstrail.org.uk.

Among the venues is Emsworth Museum.

Spokeswoman Dorothy Bone said: “Chris Abel, a fused glass artist, will be showing gifts for the home and garden, a series of panels in different sizes based on coastal scenes, dichroic glass jewellery, coasters, plates and a small selection of paintings. This exhibition will continue on Saturdays, May 6 and May 13, 10.30am-4.30pm and on Sundays, May 7 and 14, 2.30pm-4.30pm. Admission is free. A stairlift is available.”

For more information www.emsworthmuseum.org.uk, email info@emsworthmuseum.org.uk or telephone 01243 378091.

